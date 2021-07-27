Jeremy Chardy and the importance of the Olympics

The French tennis player Jeremy chardy He appeared before the media in the mixed zone to analyze what his feelings are after the tremendous victory achieved today against Russian Aslan Karatsev in three hard sets. Tomorrow he will fight Liam Broady and if he wins, he will fight seriously for the medals.

Chardy did not have an easy game, who played a difficult player like Aslan Karatsev. Together with Ugo Humbert, they are the only two Frenchmen who are already in the knockout stages of the Tokyo Olympics: “I am very happy with my game and how I have performed on the court. I knew I would have a very difficult game against Karatsev . We already faced each other at Wimbledon and I know what pasta is made of. Today was just as complicated a game as the first day. The two times he broke my serve, he did it because he showed why he is a great receiver. Still “I was right at all times. I served very well and varied all kinds of shots. I was very solid throughout the game and I’m very happy with myself.”

The Frenchman was very successful with his serve, with which he got 20 direct aces: “My game works if I get good statistics with the serve. I also have very good forehand, where I am dangerous and any player can have problems. Where I suffer the most is with my second serve, which is a little softer and the opponents attack and put a lot of pressure on me. Today I managed to stay focused at all times. I am happy with my performance today and hope to continue it in the next round against Broady.

A competition different from the rest

Finally, Jeremy Chardy spoke about how special it is to play the Olympic Games: “It is not a tournament like the others. The Olympic Games are fabulous. The fact of meeting with all the French athletes and cheering on our players from the television, is Incredible. The atmosphere is great. We had a great time off the slopes. It is a competition that will always be in everyone’s memory. I am happy for myself, but also for them. Hopefully France will play a good role in these Games Olympic “, concluded the French.