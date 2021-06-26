Jeremy Alcoba takes moto3 pole

06/26/2021

On at 13:41 CEST

Jeremy Alcoba has achieved the first pole of his life in Moto 3 at the Assen circuit, also taking the track record. Roman Fenati has managed to get into the front row of the grid for the first time for Sunday’s race after implementing a modification to his motorcycle that has been fantastic for him to take second place although he has a double long lap sanction that he will have to comply with in the race.

Dennis Foggia He has taken third place and will complete the first starting line. Sergio garcia will start from fourth position in a fight for pole in which he has missed Pedro Acosta who has not been able to participate in Q2 after suffering a thoracic trauma in the free practice on Saturday morning and is waiting for more tests and receive the ok for Sunday.