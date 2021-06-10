Jeremías Ponce, to ESPABOX: “My world tie against Ritson is going to be a very attractive fight”

Darío Pérez

One of the most attractive fights of the weekend, which can also be followed live on Saturday night on DAZN, is the IBF world super lightweight tie, from which the official title contender Josh Taylor will emerge. In Newcastle, the local Lewis Ritson (21-1, 12 KO) the Argentine is measured Jeremiah Ponce (27-0, 17 KO).

Ponce, relatively unknown to the Spanish fans, will be looking to take his penultimate step towards boxing glory and, a few days before the fight, he has spoken with ESPABOX.

-How are you, Jeremiah? Already settled in England?

–Hello, all good, yeah. We are in Newcastle already.

– Any difficulties due to the restrictions when arriving?

-Yes, we had to go first from Argentina to Hamburg about ten days before to be able to travel here, and now the hotel is like a bubble. We have also done swabs and that, coronavirus test; neither can we go outside.

-As the main dish of the gala that we will see on Saturday in Spain, and since part of the fans may not be familiar with your name, tell us a little about your history with boxing.

-Yes, I am from Argentina, my neighborhood or my town is José Mármol (Buenos Aires), and I start training at the age of fifteen, approximately. I started fighting as an amateur at sixteen, and at nineteen I made my debut as a professional boxer. As fair came a law in Argentina to allow a professional debut at 19 years old as long as there was an amateur seniority, and I was the first to do so the following month.

-You didn’t give yourself much time then in amateur boxing …

-Well, I did 41 fights, which is quite a lot for Argentina. But yes, I went very fast to professional and started doing the race very slowly with my coaches there.

-How is the decision to move to professionalism?

-It is a big jump, because many things change: the head, the amateur gloves are bigger, the bandage, etc. But thank goodness I’m doing well so far.

-And why so soon, instead of, for example, waiting for an Olympic cycle? As soon as you could, from what you tell us …

-What happens is that in Argentina the boxers of the national team are controlled by certain promoters, and there is a business behind that. For this reason, with my coach we have always gone our way, with the team, and it was the most reasonable decision considering that, at 19, I did not fight with just anyone, but with boxers of my level to gradually make a career little.

-Focusing on the fight on Saturday, it is not the first time that you leave Argentina. You went to Italy and Germany as a victim and, in both cases, you took the victory … and you were able to put down sporting roots in Europe.

-First of all, I want to thank Frank Warren and Universum for giving me the opportunity of this great fight which, for me, is being one step closer to my great dream of being able to fight for the world title. As you said, we are visitors, very visitors … But the ring is square, the other boxer will want to win like me, and it is the two of us and the referee, nothing more. Neither the public nor anybody will go up; If the fight is over before you reach the cards, you cannot be robbed.

-Sometimes, those who have more danger is not the one above, but three who are below.

-Exactly. That happens all over the world, not just here. In Argentina itself, it also happens. But that’s the way it is, the local thing I don’t think will end easily …

-Speaking of it, Lewis Ritson won with much controversy over “Puppet” Vazquez in his last fight. What do you know about your rival on Saturday?

-Like you said, it was a controversial fight. Maybe it was just a bad night for him, but what I see the most as his strength is his speed and combinations of blows, but I don’t see much more than that.

-How was your preparation for combat, both physically and mentally, since it is your most important fight, by far, to date?

-I try to always be calm mentally. In Argentina, we say that on top of the ring you have to be with a cold mind, but with a warm heart; it is about being calm and going out with your arm up no matter what.

The preparation was very good, before leaving for Germany I had sparred, I had sparred with guys from my gym, colleagues, and people from other gyms, also professionals. Then here, at the Universum gym in Hamburg, we made gloves with a lot of guys, so I’m prepared in the best way.



-Tell us how this fight is being lived in Argentina and in Buenos Aires. We come from a time of great fighters like Maidana, Mathysse or Sergio Martínez, but not every day there is such an important fight.

-It’s very nice, because the truth is that you live with expectations and people send me many messages of encouragement: ‘We are with you in the distance’. We also have Brian Castaño now as world champion, but God willing we will have a chance to also be there and be able to fight for the title.

-Do you dare to give me a forecast for Saturday?

-On Saturday I’m going to win by knockout.

-And how is your boxing style, for those who see you for the first time?

-I like to be from the center of the ring forward, take my rivals back and command. However, there are times when you have to try to box from the distance or move around a bit, so I’m prepared for any circumstance in the ring. I think that Ritson’s style and mine are going to collide and intertwine to make a nice fight for the public, and I’m going to go for the victory whatever.

-What would you say to the Spanish fans to encourage them to watch your fight on Saturday?

-I tell them to watch the fight, because they will like the style. The combat is going to be very attractive and, God willing, we are going to have a victory. I tell them to support me, that I need it.

-By the way, have you ever been here in Spain?

-I have not had the opportunity, but soon I hope to go on vacation or something like that, I would love it.

-We are waiting for you and we wish you good luck. Thank you very much for being with us two days before the fight.

-Thanks to you and to all the Spanish public for your support.

