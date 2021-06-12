Jeremías Ponce, new world contender after defeating Lewis Ritson by KO

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The tie to be Josh Taylor’s mandatory challenger in the IBF World Superlightweight Championship between the locals, Newcastle himself, Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KO) and the Argentine Jeremiah Ponce (28-0, 18 KO) saw the visitor win by TKO in the 10th round.

The two fighters came out very active, trying to convince the judges and staying in the middle and short distance, seeking to work with the forward hand straight and the curved blows. Ritson struggled already in the first round, with a flag holding its breath in the face of the very hard blows delivered by the Argentine. The host leveled the contest a bit in the second round, to reconnect the South American’s terrible sticks in the third, also surpassing a referee who only censured Ponce’s actions.

Ritson seemed to wake up from the fourth episode, but Ponce, every time the Englishman seemed to improve, sent missiles in multiple trajectories at the static target in front of him. He was racking up a lot of punishment with Ritson past the twelve-round half, and he didn’t seem to have any intention of changing his fight plan, which seemed to simply take punches with few hands and relying on the judges. Ponce, for his part, did not tire, spurred on by how well he was performing in the fight of his life so far, and wanted to continue giving a high pace to prevent the three men at the foot of the ring from stealing the fight, like Miguel Vazquez in Ritson’s last fight.

In the tenth round, what seemed like it wasn’t going to happen happened, which is that Ritson fell after a blow down. And he blew the towel off the corner of the Englishman, but, instead of paying attention to Ritson’s team, the referee ignored him and did not stop the fight. However, after two new falls, the referee had to surrender to the evidence and stopped the hostilities, having caused his countryman to receive unnecessary blows. Sportingly, a huge victory for Ponce, who now has an even more difficult next fight, the world championship, either against Josh Taylor, current starter, or against Subriel Matías, recent winner of the fight for second place on the IBF charts.

In the semi-background combat of the evening, Thomas Patrick Ward (30-0-1, 4 KO) to the tough Mexican Edy Valencia Market (17-6-6, 5 KO). Despite Culiacan’s attempts to reach the Briton, with some successful punches, Ward dominated the fight from the start with his good technique, quality defense and a very recognizable style, not far from amateur boxing. In the fifth round, Ward suffered a protection count after being hit by a glancing hand, in a fall that raises doubts even after seeing it repeated. As expected, the local fighter did not suffer significant damage, and continued to prevail in the following rounds and taking an advantage that seemed difficult to overcome in the face of the last part of the ten agreed. Valencia continued with the same trend, without much continuity, probably due to physical endurance, more with specific arreones, accurate as in the eighth round, than with consecutive combinations that suffocated Thomas Ward. In this way, the agreed time was reached and, therefore, to hear the scores of the judges in a match of exquisite behavior by both athletes: 97-93, 98-92 and 98-92 for Thomas Ward.

We’re looking forward to seeing Ward, ranked at the top of various organizations’ super bantamweight charts, against even more opposition, to see how he really is and whether his lack of punch is not too heavy a drag on the elite.

In previous fights, the heavyweight Alen Babic (7-0, 7 KO) he won with intelligence, throwing powerful hands as always, to the English Damian Chambers (11-2, 7 KO), whom he ended up knocking out in the third round. Babic did not rush and carried out the work with his head.

The English April hunter (4-0, 4 KO) clearly beat the Hungarian Klaudia vigh 3-28-1, 2 KO) for points in four rounds at super welterweight, with referee-referee score of 40-37, and debutant at same weight Cyrus Pattinson (1-0, 1 KO) defeated the young Bulgarian by KO in the second round Yoncho markov (4-3, 2 KO). Good image of the brilliant amateur, who fought maturely, punishing Markov’s body and head before the final countdown.