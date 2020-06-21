Sunday June 21, 2020

During this Sunday, part of the eighth date of the K-League, the honor competition of soccer in South Korea, was played. Among the games that took place, he highlighted a new victory for Jeonbuk at home against Gwangju, which consolidated his leadership in the tournament.

Despite the fact that the eyes of the football world are on the return of the most prestigious leagues in Europe, there are other competitions that have continued to be played despite the pandemic. One of them is the K-League, the first division of South Korea, which this Sunday had matches corresponding to the eighth date.

The most important game of the day ended with a victory by Jeonbuk for the minimum count over Gwangju, thanks to the solitary and late goal scored by Han Kyo-Won (86 ’). With this victory, Jeonbuk reached 21 points and therefore continues to lead the championship. For the next date they will have to visit Ulsan Hyundai, their closest tracker in the table.

In other games played on this Sunday, Busan defeated Incheon United 0-1 on the road, with a goal scored by Kim Moon-Hwan (77 ’). On the other hand, Daegu had a solid 3-1 victory over Suwon Bluewings after going under on the scoreboard, with so many scored by Cesinha (75 ’and 77’) and Damjanovic (90 + 3 ’). Suwon’s score came from Ko Seung-Beom (41 ’).