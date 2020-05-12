Jeonbuk won this Friday by the minimum to Suwon in the first game of the season in the South Korean league, which has started to be played two months late and without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

05/08/2020 at 14:32

CEST

EFE

From the run-up to the final whistle, the game felt weird and special.

When Jeonbuk emerged from the tunnel, the Suwon players made him hall of honor as the champion of the previous season, the one that ended in December

That was shortly before the coronavirus turned the balloon upside down, forced the cancellation of soccer in half the world (with a few exceptions such as Belarus, Nicaragua or Turkmenistan) and began to redraw the peculiar way in which sports competitions are going to begin. dispute in the coming months.

This unique football testing ground seen today in South Korea promises to be followed soon by the German Bundesliga and possibly other major tournaments such as the Spanish League.

And everyone will surely share, at least in the first matches, that feeling of strangeness seen today at the Jeonju stadium.

It was not just the empty stands or the gambling of the players on the court that is usually heard every time a game has to be played behind closed doors: the small details helped to drown much of the joy.

And it is that behind the hall of honor, there were no handshakes between players, one of the new unwritten rules in the South Korean league, which now asks its footballers to avoid celebrating group goals, to talk closely or to face up, kind of like asking football to be a little less football.

From time to time, the stadium’s public address system played the chants of the home team’s fans to cheer on the players, who were surely out of place every time they looked at the benches, where the use of masks is now mandatory.

It should be said that in the extreme heaviness of the game seen today in Jeonju The rain and the fact that both teams were barely able to return to training two weeks ago also played a role.

In the first leg, only two Jeonbuk debutants seemed to want to put one more gear in the game, the Brazilian winger Murilo and the young striker Cho Gue-song.

Both were soon merged and within a quarter of the resumption they had been replaced respectively by the Japanese Kunimoto and the battering ram Lee Dong-gook, who at 41 is a local legend with 158 goals that accredit him as the highest historical scorer of the K League.

It was his sense of smell that ended up unlocking the game eight minutes from the end, when a corner was poorly defended by Suwon.

Jeonbuk multiplayer they approached to celebrate, but they did not crowd either.

Little more did this ghostly first game of the era of soccer-asepsis leave, except for the hopeful message written in the stands of the stadium and addressed to all those who love this sport: “We will see you soon. Stay strong.”

Goals: 1-0, m.82: Lee Dong-gook.

Referee: Kim Woo-sung (COR). He admonished Taggart (m.9), Lee Yong (m.11) and took Antonis red for a very ugly entry (m.76).

Incidents: Opening match of the 2020 season of the South Korean first division played without an audience at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium (240 kilometers south of Seoul).

.