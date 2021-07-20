Jenson Brooksby, the tennis player-pianist who admires Rafael Nadal

They don’t have any top30s currently, but the United States doesn’t stop pulling players out. The last to reach the elite has been Jenson brooksby, the man who played his first ATP final this past Sunday in Newport. It was his first tournament on grass, he barely had an official victory in his career, but the Sacramento player pulled his talent to reach the last round alive, where he fell to Kevin Anderson. At 20, Brooksby appears in the 126th World Cup, although he already has interesting stories to tell, such as his victory against Tomas Berdych at the UsOpen 2019 or his total inactivity in 2020 due to injury. He spoke about all this in an interview with his colleagues Tennis.com.

The beginnings

“I started playing when I was 4 years old. I took my first ball, hit it against the wall of a garage at 07:00 in the morning, before going to school. That’s when I realized that I loved to play. Then I played other sports when I was young, like soccer or basketball, but I always enjoyed the individual aspect of tennis much more. I feel like I was also better with the racket, so I ended up dedicating myself 100% to this since I was 13 years old. My parents also played, so they introduced me to this sport, I can say that there were family ties ”.

Jenson tyler brooksby

“My nickname is ‘JT’, since my middle name is Tyler, so it’s the most common. My first name was supposed to be Tyler, but my dad used to race motorsport and he loved Formula One driver Jenson Button, so they gave me that name. It is an English name and my father has half his English ancestry. Then he had to convince my mother, but they both liked the change ”.

On-court style

“I consider myself a unique player, really. My game is based on my weapons and abilities. I feel that I am a solid tennis player in all my actions, my movement is also good, I move the ball well. Then I am also very disciplined, mentally I stay focused throughout the game ”.

His victory against Berdych came with a toll

“In 2019 I had a very big boost after UsOpen, but in that same game I was injured in the arm and that caused me several subsequent injuries. In mid-December I injured a toe that was quite serious, it took me a lot to assimilate so much time on the break. At that time I thought my ranking would plummet, we still didn’t know that the rankings were going to be frozen. It was a very difficult season for everyone, but it helped me appreciate more competing, winning or just enjoying the process. “

A 2020 without competing, but with positive aspects

“Getting through something like that over such a long period definitely gave me a lot of confidence and hope. I knew I had tennis, so I took advantage of all those months to develop my mental strength. Even physically, which helped me stay motivated and improve a little every day. From that moment on I started to work harder in the gym ”.

A tennis player to admire

“Right now, I would say that my favorite player to watch is Rafael Nadal, because of the mental strength he has. In each of his matches you know that he will present himself and have the best possible performance. I think he is the best in that regard, so he is definitely the active player that I admire the most in this area ”.

The piano, his other passion

“I love playing classical songs. My three favorites are Bach Sonata No. 3, Clocks and The Final Countdown. If I have to play a game, these are my favorites before entering the field. Obviously, it is difficult to play when I travel the professional circuit, but in my flat I do have an electric piano. Sometimes when I have time, I keep taking classes. It’s probably my favorite hobby when I’m at home, it helps me relax. “