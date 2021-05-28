Jenson Brooksby passes Roland-Garros round

05/28/2021

On at 18:45 CEST

The American player Jenson brooksby, number 163 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in three hours and twenty-eight minutes by 6 (5) -7 (7), 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-4 to Evan furness, French tennis player, number 329 of the ATP. With this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the American tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved 61% in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 60% of the service points. As for the French player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 63% first serve, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 57% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that lower-scoring tennis players have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 240 tennis players participate. The final phase is made up of a total of 112 players among those who qualify directly, those who have overcome the previous rounds of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.