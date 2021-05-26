Jenson Brooksby gets his place for the next round after winning the qualifying round

05/26/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

Jenson brooksby, American, number 163 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirty-four minutes by 6 (5) -7 (7), 6-4 and 6-4 to Marc-Andrea Huesler, Swiss tennis player, number 158 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Huesler managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while Brooksby, for his part, managed it 4 times. In addition, in the first service the American tennis player had a 70% effectiveness, committed a double fault and achieved 63% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 58% effectiveness, 4 double faults and 65% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a preliminary qualification phase is held that the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. 128 players participate in it specifically. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay.