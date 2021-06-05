Jensen Akcles shows off his training for ‘the Boys’ and shows off his muscles

Jensen Ackles has done it again. A few weeks ago, the ‘Supernatural’ star shared his new look to play Soldier Boy in the third season of ‘The Boys’, and fans went a little crazy. In the image, the actor was seen with a more disheveled appearance, with long hair and a full beard, an aspect that we are not used to. Not happy with it, Ackles has posted on networks a video of his training to play what would be the parody of Marvel’s Captain America.

“Okay, Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin and the rest of the superheroes out there … I’m starting to understand the effort. Or maybe I’m just too old for this shit“said the actor in the text he published. The actor jokes in the video saying that” these superhero trainings are very different. It was easier when all you had to do was wear flannel. “

The character of Ackles in the series differs somewhat from the image that those who have read the comics will have. Soldier Boy is Vought’s first superhero, who after fighting in World War II became a celebrity and later ended up leading the Payback group, a batch of superheroes before and below the Seven. In the comics, the character is always shaved, but perhaps this look connects something more with the personality that they have tried to give the character.

In the words of showrunner and executive producer, Eric Kripke, “Anyone who expects Jensen to show up and be a good guy will be disappointed.” In an interview with Variety, he also showed the desire he had to work with Ackles again: “Jensen is an incredible actor, an even better person, he smells like hot chocolate cookies and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the first superhero, he will bring a lot of humor, pathos and danger to the role. I can’t wait to get back on set with him and bring a little ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys,’ “it read.

The nets burned

Users of social networks did not take long to react to the publication, surprised by the physical condition of the actor. Here are some of the reactions we could see on Twitter:

“This is literally pornography”, “not now honey. I’m busy watching Jensen Ackles training” some users joked.

The series’ third season has yet to announce its exact premiere date, but we know it’s underway.. Meanwhile, the first two seasons of ‘The Boys’ are available through Amazon Prime Video.