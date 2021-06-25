Jensen Ackles to play Dean Winchester again in Supernatural

They are preparing a new series set in the Supernatural saga and have confirmed the great return of Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester.

They will make a series titled The Winchesters, a prequel to Supernatural which focuses on the parents of Sam and Dean who is developing to The CW. The actor Jensen ackles, will return as the narrator of this prequel.

The Winchesters will be produced by Jensen ackles and his wife Danneel, who also appeared in Supernatural playing Anael. They will work with your company Chaos Machine Productions, which reached a general agreement with Warner Bros. Television Group late last year. The prequel is written by a screenwriter who was also on Supernatural, Robbie thompson.

What will the series be about?

Told from the perspective of Dean (Jensen Ackles), The Winchester focuses on the “epic and unreleased love story” of how John Winchester met his future wife, Mary Campbell, and how the two “risked everything to save not only their love, but the entire world as well.” In Supernatural, John and Mary Winchester were played by Jeffrey dean morgan Y Samantha smith, respectively. Although both characters will now have younger actors. Although they probably won’t have Matt Cohen who played a younger version of John, while Amy gumenick played a young Mary.

“After Supernatural wrapped up its fifteenth season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because, as we say in the program: nothing really ends, right? ”. Jensen Ackles said. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew that the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the origin story of Supernatural. I always felt that my character, Dean, wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the idea of ​​him taking us on this journey. “

The actor Jared padalecki who played Sam winchester, Dean’s brother (Jensen Ackles), reacted like this:

“Uncle. Happy for you. I wish I had found out about this in a way other than Twitter. I’m excited to see it, but it bothers me that Sam Winchester had no involvement. “