Jensen Ackles to play Batman in the Long Halloween

They are preparing the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween and in the voice cast, Jensen Ackles stands out as the main protagonist.

Batman: The Long Halloween from Jeph loeb and Tim Sale is considered one of the best stories of the Dark Knight of all time, and that’s why it’s a great idea for them to make the animated movie. For its original version they will have the voices of Jensen ackles as Batman / Bruce Wayne, Josh duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy baker as Joker, Amy landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid like Alberto, Fred tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Alastair duncan like Alfred.

The late Glee star, Naya rivera, he completed his voice work as Catwoman / Selina Kyle before his tragic death last July.

Chris palmer will be the director of the film with a script by Tim sheridan, while Jim krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau are producing.

What is this story about?

Batman: The Long Halloween It has 13 parts and was published between 1996 and 1997. The story features a Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles) he’s starting out in his early days as the vigilante of Gotham. He tries to find out the identity of a mysterious assassin known as Holiday. We can also see the transformation of Harvey Dent in the villain Two-Face. But the protagonist also faces characters like Catwoman, Joker, The Scarecrow, The mad Hatter, Poison ivy and The riddle. Chronologically, The Long Halloween is after the events of Batman: Year One from Frank Miller and David mazzucchelli.

You have to be very attentive to this story starring Jensen ackles, since it is said that Matt reeves He has taken many references from the comic to make his film The batman to be released in 2022.