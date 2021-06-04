Jensen Ackles’ strong training for The Boys

After Supernatural, Jensen Ackles joined the famous Amazon Prime Video series The Boys. And it is pure training!

Jensen Ackles is more than ready to play Soldier Boy in The Boys. Unlike in Supernatural Supernatural, in this fiction the actor had to polish his muscles much more with strong training. Through his social networks, the interpreter shared a video where he is seen exercising and preparing for the Amazon Prime Video series.

“Okay, Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin and the rest of the superheroes out there… I’m starting to understand the effort. Or maybe I’m just too old for this shit, ”Jensen Ackles wrote in his Instagram post. In this video, the actor jokes that “these superhero workouts are very different. It was easier when all you had to do was wear flannel. “

The new member of The Boys

All this training is for his new role in The Boys. There, Jensen Ackles will play Soldier Boy, who was Vought’s first superhero. After fighting in World War II, he ended up becoming a celebrity and later ended up leading the Payback group, a batch of superheroes before and below the Seven. In the comics, the character always appears shaved, but in the Amazon series we will see him with long hair and a very bushy beard.

Eric Kripke, the creator of the fiction, showed in an interview with Variety the desire he had to work with the actor again: “Jensen is an incredible actor, an even better person, he smells like hot chocolate cookies and I consider him a brother . As Soldier Boy, the first superhero, he will bring a lot of humor, pathos and danger to the role. I’m looking forward to getting back on set with him and bringing a little ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys.’