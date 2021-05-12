Jensen Ackles’ first photo as Soldier Boy

Jensen ackles is already on the set of ‘The Boys‘to play Soldier Boy, the new addition to the Amazon Prime Video series.’ The Boys’: What happened at the end of the second season? ‘The Boys’: Everything we know about the third season.

The third season of ‘The Boys‘will arrive with a new signing, that of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. The actor, whom we have known in the long television history of ‘Supernatural’, joined the Amazon Prime Video series, thus meeting with the showrunner Eric Kripke. And it is precisely he who has shared the first photo of Ackles on the set, with a beard as thick as it is mysterious, and pointing to the name of his character on the door of his trailer:

Thus, Ackles has been officially introduced to the family of ‘The Boys’, with a character whose history is quite enigmatic in the comics. Soldier Boy was ‘created’ thanks to an injection of Compound V in 1944, and his first mission was to kill Nazis in World War II. From there, she continued working for Vought, sharing space with Lady Liberty (later known as Stormfront, which we saw in season two) and became quite a celebrity. Now, knowing that the origins of the comic are not always followed to the letter, What awaits the character in the next season of the series? Will it be one of the good guys or the bad guys? And how much destruction can their powers create?

Kripke said about working with Ackles again after ‘Supernatural’:

“When I was a child, I had a crazy and impossible dream: to provide constant paid employment for Jensen Ackles. I’m happy to say that dream has come true … Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, he smells like hot chocolate chip cookies and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the first superhero, he will bring a lot of humor, pathos and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again and bring a little ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys’ “

As the photo you have shared on Twitter shows, they are already together on that set, and we will see the result soon.

