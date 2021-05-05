05/05/2021 at 10:48 AM CEST

EFE

The German international exporter, Jens lehmann, is the target of criticism for a racist message about the former international Dennis Aogo, which is currently part of the Sky pay channel expert group. “It is Dennis your black to meet the quota? “, Lehmann wrote in a WhatsApp message that ended up reaching Aogo.

“This is serious Jens lehmann? The secure message was not for me, “he reacted Aogo to the message.

Lehmann reacted via twitter and said his message had created an impression for which he had apologized to Aogo. “As a former international he has a lot of knowledge, he presents himself very well and gives Sky a quota,” he tried to explain. Lehmann.

Lehmann -who played for Schalke, Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Stuttgart- is currently a member of the Hertha Supervisory Board.

With Schalke he won the UEFA Cup in 1997, with Dortmund he was German champion in 2002 and with Arsenal English champion in 2004. He was also Germany’s starting goalkeeper at the 2006 World Cup, relegating the substitution to Oliver kahn, and in Euro 2008.

Aogo, the son of a Nigerian father and a German mother, he visited the national jersey twelve times and was commissioned to comment on the return of the Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and PSG on Sky.

Lehmann He had already been the target of criticism for minimizing in public statements the danger posed by the coronavirus.