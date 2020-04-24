The world of videogames and health are once again in mourning. What happens is that Jenny Esson, a medical professional who was a consultant in the development of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, died of complications related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to information from the BBC, Esson passed away on April 17. The above after he started feeling bad while working from home. It is worth mentioning that Esson suffered from underlying health conditions when he died in a Cambridge hospital.

The news of Esson’s death at 45 was reported in several international media. This is because, in addition to helping Ninja Theory develop her acclaimed game, Esson was a health professional who worked for the United Kingdom’s National Health System (NHS).

That said, this unfortunate news also made noise in the video game industry. This since Esson was one of the consultants that Ninja Theory sought to develop Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, a game that deals with topics related to mental health.

“We are sad to hear about the passing of Jenny Esson, a friend who contributed to Hellblade. One of our experienced partners, Jen was a ray of sunshine; teaching us the power of hope in difficult times. Jen told us she loved this scene very much. Her story lives in Senua, ”explained Ninja Theory.

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Jenny Esson, a friend & contributor to #Hellblade. One of our lived-experience partners, Jen was a ray of sunshine; teaching us the power of hope in difficult times. Jen told us she loved this scene so much. Her story lives on in Senua’s. pic.twitter.com/t9ezCG1zvW – NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) April 24, 2020

At LEVEL UP we send our condolences to Jenny Esso’s family, friends and loved ones. Also, we wish you peace on your final rest.

