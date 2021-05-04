Jenny Beavan, the Oscar-winning costume designer who is now behind Disney’s Cruella – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

With an Oscar for Best Costume for Mad Max, Fury road, Jenny Beavan is a benchmark in costume design, whose next project is Cruella, starring Emma Thomson and Emma Stone, a work for which, like everyone else, the English is faithful to the same maxim: “designing costumes is not a matter of fashion, but of telling stories, and doing it as a team”.

“To be honest, fashion has never been my thing, I tell stories, I talk about characters,” said acclaimed costume designer Jenny Beavan (London, 1950). During a virtual meeting, the British woman spoke about the ins and outs of her trade, on the occasion of the presentation of the film Cruella (Disney), a reinterpretation of the famous Disney villain that will navigate between crime, comedy and adventure.

An Oscar and a BAFTA for Best Costume for Mad Max, Fury road and the Academy Award in 1986 for A Room with a View are just some of the decorations that dot the career of the Englishwoman, a reference in costume design that began by carving out her career in the seventies in London, making costumes for small plays.

More than fifty years later, her next project is Cruella, a reinterpretation of the evil Disney villain in which fashion is the protagonist: “her passion for fashion is reflected, which will attract the attention of the character of Baroness von Hellman, who she is a great designer ”. A challenge for the costume designer, who has produced a total of 277 outfits for the main cast.

“The key to making a successful wardrobe is to remember that there is always a story and a reason to act behind each character, film costumes are not about fashion but the personalities behind them,” says the British, highlighting that it is about a project in which he has had “an immense work team” that he defines as highly qualified.

Teamwork is precisely one of the most important bases of work as a costume designer, which requires “coordination and work with directors, stylists, makeup directors, hairdressers and also actors and actresses”, as is the case with Emma Stone, that gives life to Cruella on the screen and with which Bauvan claims to have “a friendly relationship and” many hours of working together.

“Emma is very involved during the process of creating styles, and we have had a great time together finding her colors, ranges such as brown and gold that she is wonderful with. In addition, she has a wonderful figure to give life to all the clothes ”points out about Stone, who wears 47 wardrobe changes compared to 33 for Emma Thompson.

Emma Thompson will play Baroness Von Hellman, a prestigious designer for whose character Bauvan has created thirty-three outfits, including meticulous adaptations of Marie Antoinette inspired outfits based on patterns and fabrics: “I have really enjoyed the buying process. and choose the fabrics ”, he points out about one of the first phases of his work.

“Once I have the fabrics, I lock myself in the studio and start testing, to see what happens and what the colors communicate to me,” he details about the creative process, in which the answers “come alone” after reading and rereading the scripts, which is the way to “find the essence of the story”, something that comes to the creator in a clear and organic way.

Inspiration is found in the everyday people who walk the streets. “I consider myself absolutely an observer”, points out Bauvan, who works from this inspiration to build costume identities in all her films: “the interesting thing is that they are not models on the screen, they are people under circumstances that make them who they are and show themselves the way they do, ”he says.

With fifty years in the industry, he has returned to his native London, where he also began his career, to make this latest film in which he brings back memories of his beginnings. “It’s funny because when you get older you suppress memories, but arriving in London and remembering decisive places where you lived or worked is very special.”

About the beginnings in this industry, his advice is clear: “to anyone who wants to start in this world, I would recommend enrolling in a school where they can acquire technical knowledge such as pattern making, color techniques, costume history, or technical printing. 3D, which are the basis of the profession ”, he explains about the technical part.

“If you want to make your own designs, be a fashion designer and not a costume designer, because this profession consists of creating together with a great team,” says Bauvan, for whom after five decades in the sector the key to success is clear: “to to be extraordinary you have to surround yourself with extraordinary people ”.

Source: However