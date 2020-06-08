If last Sunday we reported some heartbreaking statements by the artist Ricky Martin about what was happening in America today Jennifer López has shown on her social networks her most supportive side with society. Many celebrities have shown in recent days their disagreement against racial discrimination that exists in all parts of the world, but especially in the United States, since the video of the death of George Floyd was made public.

The singer has since gone up on her Instagram profile many publications showing how people have taken to the streets fighting for equality and against that damn discrimination that is still palpable in society.

The artist has been seen with his partner Alex Rodriguez through the streets with posters in hand, mask and sunglasses. Again Jennifer López chose a look as discreet as possible to avoid being focus. There he was protesting for a cause that affects the entire planet and that is becoming more visible.

With the following message, the singer has informed all followers that the banners she and her husband carry are the works of their children: “Today I had Emme and Max give me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max said to me a few days ago: ‘you know mom, since you have followers like some youtubers and they ask us to support things and we do it, you should do it for George Floyd’. I said, ‘I’m planning some things. Do you want to help by making a sign? And they did it! ‘

And the most important message is the one that Jennifer López launched in the same publication: “We talked about how if a person does not have justice, nobody has it. this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must defend what we believe in and fight injustices in this world. So we continue to protest peacefully until there is a change. ”