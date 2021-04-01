Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Received Many Inappropriate Comments About Her Breasts



Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt He began his career within the Disney factory and very soon became one of the most popular young stars of the 90s with films such as ‘I know what they did last summer’ or ‘The Scammers’. Unfortunately, her figure tended to receive much more attention than her acting talent, and at the time she did not understand how inappropriate those kinds of comments she often heard about her physical appearance were.

“My God, I wish I had known so I could defend myself in some way or at least not answer the questions they asked me,” he confessed in an interview with Vulture. “For a long time, my body was always talked about first and then how good he was in the movie in question. I did not understand it. It was just what there was, and I just did my job. “

In the end, these types of situations became so frequent that the former protagonist of ‘Entre fantasmas’ began to wait for them at any promotional event related to her professional projects.

“I just started to prepare. He said to me: ‘I know I’m going to do an interview today, and I’m pretty sure that we will talk about my breasts and things like that for at least twenty or forty minutes, so let’s get him out of the way and then maybe they’ll ask me something more interesting. ‘

The saddest thing is that it never crossed Jennifer’s mind that she didn’t have to endure that kind of scrutiny and obsession with her curves: “The interviewers were asking things that would now be incredibly inappropriate, disgusting things, but they didn’t seem that way to me. . For some reason, in my head, I reasoned it by thinking, ‘Well, I guess they wouldn’t ask me if it was wrong.’