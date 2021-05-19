Jennifer Love Hewitt announces that she is expecting her third child

“We had always been open to a third party, but we definitely did not think it would be in this crazy year that the whole world is going through,” the 42-year-old interpreter explained to People magazine.

This new pregnancy was a real surprise for the couple, according to Jennifer revealed to the aforementioned publication.

Jennifer Love Hewitt. (Instagram / Jennifer Love Hewitt.)

The actress told how it was the right moment when they found out the news: The whole family was watching television when an advertisement for a pregnancy test appeared on the screen and, “out of nowhere”, her son suggested that she take the test. test “just in case there was a baby in your womb”.

“I was like ‘how rude! I just had a big dinner. What are you talking about?'” However, the doubt was engraved on her and she wanted to make sure that she was not pregnant, evidently the result was not what she imagined .

Jennifer said she and her husband had always been open to a third child, and apparently her children had been “asking over and over for a baby brother,” she confessed.