Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most popular singers and actresses of the moment, her long career has made her one of the busiest women in the artistic world and therefore sometimes it is loaded with a lot of work. And if you ever felt as overwhelmed by stress as she did, today we are going to leave you some of her tips to relax easily.

To combat stress she take a shower, very simple, you do not need to have scented candles, however it helps a lot to use oils with relaxing smells. JLo also recommends a massage to release tension from your body.

Last but not least it also ensures that a walk and going out to breathe fresh air works a lot for her, as she sometimes does not have free time to calmly look at the world and its people.

This is how JLo relaxes and fights stress, without a doubt his advice is very easy and useful.

