Jennifer Lopez’s swimsuit shows off her exquisite curves

In Mexico it is said that a woman who wears yellow is sure of her beauty and without a doubt one of the celebrities who is definitely more than sure of her beauty and exquisite figure is Jennifer Lopez, as proof of this she shared a video where she appears dancing very flirtatious in a swimsuit.

Jennifer Lopez It has also become a true tiktoker because the video was shared on the account it has on that platform, with more than 13.5 million followers to this day, it will surely continue to increase this figure.

The singer and actress from Hollywood is the owner of one of the figures that has most enchanted Internet users for more than 35 years of career, despite the fact that today she is 51 years old, she remains a figure that is more than enviable for millions.

Like any other person to the beautiful interpreter of “I’m Real“She also likes to share moments of relaxation and entertainment for her person, especially those where she shows off her charms and part of her body that she admits is the one she likes the most.

Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf is the song that JLo she is dancing flirtatiously in the video that lasts a few seconds.

While she moves her hips a little and shows her marked abdomen as well as the drops of water that still drip from her body, the beautiful singer with Puerto Rican descent shows her Latin heritage by moving her hips to the rhythm of the music.

With this micro video, he surely caused more than one of his fans to be excited and with their hearts racing because it not only shows his abdomen but also his back charms and a little of his legs.

The design of your yellow swimsuit It is strapless, the upper part seems to be crossed right in the middle, and below we see a piece not as tiny as we would have liked to see, despite this, the time it takes to play this video is really charming.

Some netizens immediately began to praise the singer, actress, model and businesswoman since despite her age, which for many is not noticeable at all, she continues to look spectacular and extremely beautiful.

Of course, the passage of time is inevitable to put it aside and we can notice it in her hair, because some gray hair has appeared, however this is not something that bothers others, since Jennifer Lopez’s age is no secret , including several we found several comments where it is stated that they would like to have the figure that this beautiful star has at her age.

It looks 30 and looks better than 20 “,” An example to follow a goddess JLo “,” I see the comments and the only truth is that they already wanted to reach 50 like that, “wrote some Internet users.

His publication has more than one million 300 thousand like’s, almost 40 thousand comments and also more than 17 million reproductions, the one with the most views is precisely one that he shared with Alex Rodriguez where clothes are exchanged with 166.5 million reproductions.

Making a recap of the content she has on Tiktok, it could be said that this is one of the videos with the most views on her account, it seems that the singer opened her account on February 20, 2019, due to the date she has in her first video of the 118 you have so far.