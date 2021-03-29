Jennifer Lopez’s outfit shows more than it should to fans

1/3

She is also known as Jenny From The Block | AP

Jennifer Lynn Lopez is her full name | AP

JLo is another of his nicknames | AP

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez appears in one of her most recent posts on Instagram with two photos that would cause many long and deep sighs due to the outfit she was wearing, because her pretty figure could be clearly seen.

He shared this new publication on his official Instagram account, a tool that many celebrities nowadays use not only for personal use but also to promote their own work, as in the case of Jennifer Lopez some of the collaborations with different companies with which he works today.

In addition to these, it is also common that in her case that in addition to being actress and singer She is also a businesswoman because this causes her to have free publicity for herself, her projects and products.

This is possible thanks to the fact that it has more than 147 million followers when publishing a Photo or video reaches millions, which is the main objective of an advertisement.

Also read: Know the movies that Disney + will charge to see in 2021

For this reason, the great celebrities who have more than a million followers begin to be seen by companies to work with them.

This time JLo was working with the brand DSWIn fact, on several occasions we have seen her use clothing from this interesting brand that not only focuses on outfits but also with some footwear.

It may interest you: Excited Jennifer Lopez shares news with her boyfriend

The clothes Jennifer Lopez was wearing was a kind of full two-piece suit, the interesting thing and maybe even a little strange was that it had holes all over the place, these were the same size and had an order, so you could say that they were symmetrical.

The pants reached a little above her ankles and although she was sitting it seems that it also reached to the waist in the lower part it had a hem that did not have perforations, as for the jacket she was wearing it was the same style as the pants only that on the neck it had full fabric from the neck to the bottom.

The singer had on a top that barely covered her charms, and at the bottom it was noticeable because she was sitting and the pants covered this part of her body.

Also read: Chayanne’s account of disappointment in love. Look for the woman!

As for footwear, JLo decided to wear beautiful gray espadrilles with a white sole and also an ankle bracelet, it seems that the interpreter of “On The Floor” is sitting on a mirror because you can see her reflection behind of it is a background of clouds and blue sky.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS, CLICK HERE.

He made the publication seven days ago, since then to date he already has 1 million 940 thousand 453 red hearts in terms of the comments that his fans left him, these are approximately 12 thousand.

In the second photo he shared, it is like a kind of literal behind the scenes, because some devices appear in the image, Marc Anthony’s ex-wife and today Álex Rodríguez’s partner is in clucillas turning towards the main camera while they took the photoshoot for him.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

As is customary also in the protagonist of the film “Hustlers“Several of the comments not only came from his admirers but also from other celebrities of the show, his name is quite influential and one of the most recognized in show business both in music and in Hollywood itself.

Surely several people immediately began to request such an outfit that looks perfect in her, and it is the type of publicity that is needed to grow a business as well as the celebrity that becomes even more popular.