Jennifer Lopez’s movie partner Josh Duhamel nearly died in the Dominican Republic



Jennifer Lopez’s film partner, Josh Duhamel, confessed that he nearly died while filming the romantic comedy in the Dominican Republic.

When the actor Josh duhamel joined the cast of the next romantic comedy from Jennifer Lopez to replace Armie Hammer, he most likely did not imagine that he was going to live a near death experience, as he himself has defined it, while they were filming in the Dominican Republic. The actor and partner of JLO in the film was swept away by a strong wave and almost fell into the void. That is, it was On the verge of death.

The most ironic thing in the whole story is that the incident in question did not occur within the framework of the action scenes that include the plot, which revolves around a couple whose wedding in a dream environment is interrupted by a gang of criminals, but during one of the interpreter’s days off.

Josh had the brilliant idea of ​​approaching a cove with crystal clear water that he had seen from his dressing room and in which he had already been swimming without any problem to record a video as a souvenir, but the sea played a trick on him.

“Well, a week later this place was completely different, because the ocean was very rough that day. The waves reached ten meters. Suddenly, a rogue wave appeared while I was shooting the video and literally dragged me almost to the edge of the cliff“, has explained on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Fortunately, there was a barrier reef that stopped him, but left him several wounds all over his body because it had very sharp edges. Until now Josh had not talked to anyone about what happened because, although he can tell it with a laugh, at that moment he thought he was going to die.

“If I had told Lionsgate studios, they would most likely have fired me,” he acknowledged.

On the other hand, “La Diva del Bronx” celebrated his mother in style yesterday Mother’s Day. Not only did she post on her Instagram account some photos of herself, her mother and her daughter Emme, but the singer participated in the Vax Live concert in favor of vaccination. There invited his mom to come up on stage and sang with her.

“What an incredible and sweet moment to be singing live on stage in front of an audience at #VaxLive with my mother. Happy Mother’s Day !!!”, were the words of the ex-fiancee of Alex Rodriguez.

