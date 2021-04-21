Jennifer López’s friend assures that it was the “diva from the Bronx” who ended up with Alex Rodríguez



It seems that the love of Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez could not with the rumors.

Photo: Alex Wong. / Getty Images

Last week Jennifer López and Alex Rodriguez confirmed their breakup through a statement set in which they anticipated that they would continue working together on their common projects, but did not refer to the reason why they had finally decided not to go ahead with their plans to get married. The most they mentioned about it, and only in passing, was that they had realized that they understood each other better as friends than as a couple.

Now An alleged friend of the Bronx diva has broken his silence to reveal that she would have given more importance than what initially transpired to the rumors that linked the former baseball player with Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of the American reality show ‘Southern Charm’.

Apparently, Jennifer did not feel that she could trust Alex despite the fact that her supposed lover had assured that whatever had existed between them at some point in the past year never happened to the physical plane, and finally it was the actress and singer who would have made the decision to break their engagement because there were too many unsolved problems to think about a wedding.

“Whether or not he had been unfaithful didn’t matter. She would not tolerate that fear existed between them. She was having a hard time and didn’t think that staying with Alex was going to be the best thing for her.“, A source has indicated in declarations to People.

Karol G responds to the statements of Anuel AA and tells his version of the events about his breakup

Alexa Dellanos’ black bikini bra failed to cover her completely