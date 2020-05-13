.

JJennifer Lopez she is a proud mom. The Bronx diva shared on her social networks her daughter’s first project with the singer Marc Anthony, Emme Muñíz, who at her tender 12 years is already as talented as her mother, having acted with her in the Superbowl past that took place in Miami, and now debuting with his first book. A children’s prayer manual titled Lord Help Me (Help me sir).

Although the book will be available next September, Jennifer Lopez has already shared a mouth opener with her followers, including a moving message of support for her daughter:

“Very proud of my little coconut 🥥 Emme, already shares her own daily prayers in her first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It won’t be available until 9/29, but you can pre-order at my bio link. 📖✨ #PowerOfPrayer #ProudMama ”.

By the reaction of the followers of the Puerto Rican superstar, it can already be assumed that Emme’s book will be a success, the user @ Jfflee108 He commented in the publication: I already want to buy 800 copies, this is wonderful!

Recall that Emme and her twin brother Max, are the product of the marriage of the singer, businesswoman and actress with Anthony, with whom she spent seven years of marriage and became one of the most mediatic couples in entertainment even long after their divorce in July 2011. Despite the fact that both interpreters maintain a very friendly relationship today, López confessed in an interview to the presenter Oprah Winfrey. that after divorcing he felt like he had really failed in lifeHe was so disappointed that he even revealed that he had to go to therapy to continue, because It had been not only seven years of relationship, but also her children.

“When we divorced it was the lowest moment in my entire life. I felt that I had failed miserably. I had to re-examine all my life and regroup, I waited to have children until I was 38 and I did not want to separate from the person with whom I had them, “continued the Puerto Rican,” I felt that I was not going to be able to give my children the What they needed. Not know what to do! I even took therapy, prayed, prayed a lot and learned to meditate ”Lopez pointed out to the famous Oprah.

What a pleasure to know that everything is going well today! Best of luck to the talented little Emme in her new projects.

