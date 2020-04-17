The Angels – The filmmaker Reed morano negotiates to direct the biographical film about the Colombian drug trafficker Griselda White, a role that Latin star Jennifer Lopez will play on the big screen.

The specialized media Deadline points to Morano as the possible director of this film, a position for which Jennifer López herself had previously sounded in what would have been her debut as a director.

What was already confirmed is that, in addition to the protagonist, López will be the producer of this film, a project in which the Hispanic has worked for years.

In July 2019 it was learned that López and STXfilms had once again joined forces for this film after their collaborations in “Second Act” (2018) and, above all, in the successful “Hustlers” (2019), which triumphed with 157 million of dollars raised and that gave the actress one of the most applauded roles of her career.

Under the title “The Godmother”, this new project had taken its first steps four years ago by HBO, but finally the tape will not be for the small screen but will hit theaters.

“It is all the things we look for in narration and dynamic characters: infamous, ambitious, conspiratorial, chilling,” López said last year about the drug trafficker.

Known by nicknames as “the godmother of cocaine,” Blanco participated in the founding of the Medellín cartel and acquired enormous power in the world of drug trafficking in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Blanco was also a pioneer in the strategy of exporting drugs to the United States, a country in which she was imprisoned for almost two decades after her arrest in 1985. In 2004, she was deported to Colombia, where she remained unknown, after being considered one of the richest women in the world, until she was assassinated in 2012 in a butcher shop in Medellín.

Reed Morano has stood out mainly for her work as a director in the series “The Handmaid’s Tale”. As for the cinema, the director signed the films “Meadowland” (2015), “I Think We’re Alone Now” (2018) and the very recent “The Rhythm Section” (2020), which premiered in January with Blake Lively starring.

Among his future projects, Morano plans to direct the also Latin Zoe Saldaña in the thriller “Sabaya”, which will be based on an anti-terrorist operation that the US special forces carried out in 2015 against the jihadist group Islamic State