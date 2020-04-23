Even with the most casual looks and the most casual bows, JLo manages to look sensual when she dresses her curves with lace

This week at the house of Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez They celebrated the birthday of little Ella, daughter of the former baseball player. For the event JLo looked quite casual, wearing a pair of white shorts and a nude lace top.

But although the beauty of JLo is undeniable, that day what most captivated her fans, and even A-Rod, was the message that she dedicated to her stepdaughter through Instagram.

“To my lovely Ella: The first day I met you (and you were still very young then), you came running to me, sat on my lap and asked me to save the lavender dress that I had just worn to the Grammy’s for when you were older ”, JLo recalled about his first meeting with the young girl, who just turned 12 years old.

“You managed to win my heart in a fraction of a second. You’re not that small anymore, but you keep letting me pick you up and I love it. Happy birthday, sweet girl ”, he added, along with a photograph that, according to the hashtag he has included in the publication, perfectly represents the close relationship they have.

In that image, Ella can be seen resting her head on Jennifer’s, who for her part appears with her eyes closed and hugging her.

In case there was still any doubt, the celebrity has concluded her message by promising the birthday girl that the Ralph & Russo design she fell in love with three years ago will one day be hers. “PS: I have saved the dress for you,” said JLo.

After Ella’s birthday, Jennifer López returned to the networks to burn Instagram by posing from the pool in a highly low-cut white swimsuit.

