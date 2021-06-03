Jennifer Lopez with Marc Anthony in Miami

Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex-husband Marc Anthony following her recent run-in with Ben Affleck. The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2014, were seen enjoying some time in the sun as they chatted.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans, as Anthony and JLo have always remained cordial after their divorce. Together they share the twins Max Y Emme age 13, and have always kept efficient co-parenting as one of their priorities.

Lopez’s reunion with Anthony comes after Affleck left Miami for his home in Los Angeles, where he has returned to his dad duties after seemingly rekindling the affair with his ex-fiancée of nearly two decades ago.

The Gone Girl actor returned to the West Coast on Wednesday, where he was seen at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home in Brentwood, California. There, he was photographed having a good time with his nine-year-old son, Samuel. The couple also share two other daughters: Violet 15 years old and Seraphina 12 years.

Ben’s visit to the home of Garner, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2018, comes just days after he was seen in Miami with JLo. The former couple was seen going to the gym together, where they reportedly kissed between routines. They have also been seen enjoying each other’s company on the balcony of their oceanfront rental mansion.

The couple, who were engaged before calling it all off in the 2000s, began seeing each other again in April. Her return to romance comes after Jen’s breakup with her fiancé Alex Rodríguez, following rumors that the ex-baseball player was unfaithful to her.

Memories of other ex

Jennifer’s reunions with Ben and Marc come after what appears to be an attempt to reconnect with JLo’s other ex, Diddy. The music mogul took to Instagram on Thursday, May 27, and surprised fans by posting a #TBT with Jennifer, whom he dated from 1999 to 2001.