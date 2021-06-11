Jennifer Lopez wears a look in neon colors that screams “summer”

Jennifer López not only gives something to talk about for her love life or her successful career, her looks also deserve mention, as on this occasion.

As well as on other occasions we have recognized the varied taste of Jennifer López when choosing the boots that are part of his collectionNow is the time to give space to the jumpsuit with which we saw her a few days ago in Miami.

J Lo went out to eat with his children Emme and Max, as well as with some friends when he wore this white base outfit that, due to the neon-colored applications, refers us to the 80s.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are very affectionate in public for the first time

It is the Restore jumpsuit in a Soft Terry model, which was made with different plain prints, as well as in this neon version with a tie dye finish for $ 120.

The diva added a touch of floral glamor to her outfit with a Louis Vuitton Twist bag in light blue with a gradient effect, which is valued at $ 4,450.

Regarding footwear, he wore a comfortable option but perfectly combined with his white leather Nike Air Force 1 ’07 and applications in pink and neon green that are at 90 dollars.

Finally, the added detail was in his $ 350 Celine sunglasses. Her selection of a square style with a double bridge metal frame and pink optic perfectly complemented the look while her hair was tied up in a chic and casual bun.

Once again, Jennifer shows us that she does not leave any detail of her life to chance, all her choices are carefully thought out and they always turn out to be correct.