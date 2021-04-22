Jennifer Lopez was the one who broke her engagement with Alex Rodriguez

The most they mentioned about it, and only in passing, was that they had realized that they understood each other better as friends than as a couple.

Now an alleged friend of the Bronx diva broke the silence to reveal that she would have given more importance than what initially transpired to the rumors that linked the former baseball player with Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of the American reality show ‘Southern Charm’ .

Apparently, Jennifer did not feel that she could trust Alex despite the fact that her supposed lover had ensured that whatever had existed between them at some point in the past year never happened to the physical plane, and finally it was the actress and singer who would have made the decision to break off their engagement because there were too many unsolved problems to think about a wedding.