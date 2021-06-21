Jennifer Lopez was Our Latin Beauty?

. In what year was Jennifer López crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina?

Jennifer López is by far considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, and although the actress and singer has everything to have been a beauty queen, she never participated in pageants, but without competing, she was crowned in Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The Diva from The Bronx had visited the Mansion of Beauty in Miami, Florida in 2015, and there she received the honor of having her first crown on her temples.

The coronation, which has endured through the years in videos that circulate on YouTube, occurred after Osmel Sousa sat down to talk with the singer of “Let’s Get Loud” and asked if she would like him to put the crown on her. .

“Yes, please”, was the answer that Jennifer Lopez gave without hesitation, causing the Czar of Beauty to put the crown on her head.

Then Osmel finished off the magical moment for J.Lo, giving her the long-awaited royal pass, with the phrase “you’re beautiful, sign here”, making the singer almost on the verge of tears.

“Oh my God, I’m going to cry… everyone cries when they get this. I have my crown ”, Jennifer López commented excitedly, after signing the royal pass. “This is crazy”.

But the emotional moment did not stop with the coronation of Jennifer López as a queen, but it was also the opportunity for the president of the judges’ table of the famous contest to ask the artist to think of advice that he would give to the participants who are launched to compete for the title of NBL.

The ex-girlfriend of former baseball player Álex Rodríguez, who as one of the most recognized public figures in the world knows the challenges and difficulties of being under constant scrutiny, told the aspiring Nuestra Belleza Latina never to lose focus of what they want to achieve.

“Well, nothing else (I would tell them) that it is difficult. It is a lot of eye looking at you, a lot of eye judging you, and those things, but you must always keep your feet on the ground, and still dreaming about all the things you want to do ”, was the message that J.Lo sent to the girls.

Nuestra Belleza Latina is preparing to return to television next September, in an event where the inclusion of all kinds of beauties is being echoed, which will be season 12 of the Univisión contest, where the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos will deliver her Crown.