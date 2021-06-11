Jennifer Lopez wants to move to Los Angeles to be close to Ben Affleck

It seems that the long distance relationship they have Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck not enough for both of us. According to reports from The Daily Mail, JLo is ready to resume her life in Los Angeles to be close to her beau. Affleck has a home in Brentwood, close to the home of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, while “The Diva from the Bronx” owns a $ 28 million mansion in Bel Air. A source told The Sun the following: “Before A-Rod, JLo spent more time in LA than in Miami, but while they were with him, Miami became his family base.” The insider continued, “They were there all the time, and (Lopez) was living most of the time with him and the boys, but now that they are done, she is thinking of going back to Los Angeles.”

© GrosbyGroup’Bennifer ‘no longer hides and lets see that they are doing great

The insider revealed that the city of Miami brings back memories to Jennifer of her days with Alex Rodriguez. “Right now, Miami reminds him of ‘HIM,’ and for work, LA has always been more convenient,” he said. “She has always flown from place to place for meetings and photo shoots, rehearsals and movies, so for obvious reasons, Los Angeles makes a lot of sense.”

© GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently photographed affectionately

Lopez shared a $ 40 million residence with her ex-fiancé and her four children in Miami. When their relationship ended, JLo moved in and found a house with a rent of $ 130,000 a month, the same house that Affleck has spent time with. Despite rumors that Jennifer would be looking for a house with Ben Affleck, the informant assures that this is not the case.

Earlier this month, TMZ posted photos of Lopez touring various schools in Los Angeles for her children, the 13-year-old twins, who are the fruit of her relationship with Marc Anthony. “She has been looking for schools for Max and Emme and is looking for a new home near Ben, but not with him.” Sources close to the interpreter indicated that the break has been stronger for the boys than for the singer. “It is too early and the breakup of A-Rod has been very hard on the children. Much more difficult than it has been for Jen. “

Affleck knows firsthand what it is like to go through a breakup and how difficult it can be, especially if there are children involved. The actor and Jennifer Garner were officially divorced in 2018 and are the parents of three boys: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

