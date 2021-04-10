Jennifer Lopez transparencies make her fans sigh | AP

Singer, actress, dancer and businesswoman from the Bronxs Jennifer Lopez He shared two photos where he wore two transparent outfits, with them surely his followers were more than impressed to see his figure under these fabrics.

18 hours ago the interpreter of “On The Floor” shared two photos on Instagram wearing different but equally striking outfits.

The first was a kind of white mesh blouse with a hood, in the terminations of both the cuff and the hem it had white fabric without a net, this gave an elegant touch to the design, it seems that she was also wearing a short under the mentioned blouse and white tennis .

The second outfit was a full jumpsuit with a high neck and a front closure, this was a curious orange and transparent color, although it should be noted that it was not enough to show some specific parts of the businesswoman’s figure, although it was you can make out her beautiful and shapely legs.

For the orange outfit, she wore bracelet sneakers of the same tone as well as earrings that combine perfectly with her look, which she completed with her hair gathered at the top but some strands falling to the sides.

In both photographs, she is wearing her face with very little makeup and it could even be said that it looks natural, something with which they also agreed is that the same blue background was used with some clouds.

During years Jennifer Lopez She has been characterized by always wearing glamorous outfits and in the sporadic case that they are not, she makes them glamorous, any garment that she wears always gives it a fine touch.

The renowned Hollywood and music celebrity has been constant in terms of her lifestyle, trends on everything related to neatness go hand in hand with Jlo, not for nothing is called the Diva from the Bronxs.

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife is considered not only one of the biggest stars both in film and on television worldwide but also as one of the most beautiful women, especially because at 51 years old she continues to wear an enviable figure, who Of course, anyone could reach her if she did the exercise and dance routines that she singer performed on a daily basis.

She was another personality of social networks and also her fans who gave her more than five thousand comments on her publication, two of the first are from Mexican models Yanet García and Isabel Madow who wrote that she looked beautiful.

For a few weeks Jennifer Lopez has been giving us snapshots that seem to be part of the same session, as she is doing a collaboration with a major clothing brand, thanks to them we have had the opportunity to see glamorous content.

Two of the dates that he has shared photographs of the same session were March 5 in a black dress, March 9 in a white latex suit, March 21 in a black two-piece suit and again on March 24 with a two-piece suit but in white.

It is not a novelty that Jenny From The Block, another of her nicknames, leans a lot for the white tone, on constant occasions we have seen that she wears a lot of clothing with this tone, you may remember the protest of the new leader of the United States The Diva wore an impressive and neat white suit, this in the company of her current partner Álex Rodríguez.