Jennifer Lopez to star in Brad Peyton’s sci-fi movie ‘Atlas’

After signing a contract with Netflix to produce various movies and television series, Jennifer Lopez (‘Wall Street Scammers’) has been announced as the lead and producer of the sci-fi thriller ‘Atlas’, film to be directed by Brad Peyton (‘Project Rampage’) Aron Eli Coleite has written the most recent draft of a story originally devised by Leo Sardarian.

The film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future in which an artificial intelligence soldier has determined that the only way to determine war is to end humanity. To overcome this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing he fears the most: another AI.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce the film for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment, as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina and Lpez for Nuyorican Productions. For her part, Courtney Baxter will be executive producer with Matt Schwartz as co-producer.