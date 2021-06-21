Jennifer Lopez to speak head-on with Ben Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner about her children



Jennifer Lopez will speak head-on with Ben Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner about her children.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer- / Freepik

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck It is very solid and that is not only seen in the kisses that are given, nor in all the moving plans in which it is involved JLo but because the singer herself will speak head-on with Ben Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner, about joint children that actors have.

Much was said and they even destroyed Jennifer Lopez for kissing with Ben affleck in front of their children: Emme and Max. This is the reason why Jennifer wants to do things right this time and will speak to the mother of Ben’s three children, Jennifer Garner, to make clear your good intentions, ask for the appropriate permission to be and live together with his kids and above all abide by the rules that Garner could put “The Diva of the Bronx.”

Remember that Marc Anthony, father of JLo’s children, put a single condition on him to accept the relationship with Ben affleck and it is to be happy. Now Jennifer Lopez is the one who wants to face Jennifer Garner and let you know that this is not another short relationship from Ben Affleck, but has plans for the future, according to a source close to the singer told the Heatworld newspaper. In fact, that’s why Jennifer Lopez has moved to The Angels.

“JLo wants to do this right and only with Jennifer’s consent, but it is a delicate subject because they could not be more different. Jennifer will need a little persuasion, she’s extremely skeptical about Bennifer and he is concerned that the children are exposed to more dysfunction… This meeting will be very tense, ”said the same source.

On the other hand, your ex Alex Rodriguez He had stoked rumors that he was dating Tom Cruise’s ex, Katie Holmes, but they were denied right there. By contrast, Alex was recently seen eating alone and emaciated in a New York bar. Days later, he was training in a gym with his ex-wife and mother of his daughters, Cynthia Scurtis.

The one who is super displayed and shouting her happiness from the rooftops is Alex Rodriguez’s supposed lover, Madison LeCroy, who not only wore her figure with a sexy bikini but, like Jennifer Lopez, Madison has a very handsome young boyfriend. She met him on a trip to a friend’s bachelorette party in Arizona and it was love at first sight.