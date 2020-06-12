Jennifer López: the only one who can white leggings without any cellulite | Instagram special photo

It is not even a matter of discussion, Jennifer López, is one of the most beautiful women in the world of celebrities, at 50 years old, she still looks like a young woman of 20. Her charming curves say it all, but, what is her secret? ? It’s amazing how she is the only one who can pose in white leggings without any cellulite.

The truth is that the queen of the Bronx is making the most of her quarantine to share moments with her children and her boyfriend, but also how to exercise. She has even been seen more natural, showing that without makeup she is still perfect and only she lives up to the white color.

Jennifer López: the only one who can wear white leggings

The truth is Jennifer Lopez, For years he has been carrying a heavy leg routine. At the time, the actress and singer explained in Hello !, that she was 100% convinced that what makes her happy is exercising.

But, not only that, he also loves to dance and that prevents him from increasing any extra kilo.

“Dance has always been a big part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that is so good for me is key to my happiness. And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you can take care of better than you love. So exercising is definitely a priority for me. “

Yes, Jennifer López, ensures that the key to wearing white leggings without a drop of cellulite, is not to be afraid of exercise, sweat and train in the morning. This way you are less lazy than starting in the afternoon. On the other hand, Jennifer López, has two coaches, one in New York and the other in Los Angeles, both make him work different parts of his body and she loves it.

Their routines range from kickboxing, circuit training, burpees, lunges, sit-ups, free weights, outdoor exercises, walking, and of course, squats that keep your rear in a great place.

Finally, Jennifer Lopez, emphasizes a balanced diet, but above all, drinking plenty of water: