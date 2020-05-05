On February 2 Jennifer López and Shakira took the stage during halftime of the Super Bowl to carry out a show that will remain for posterity as one of the most powerful in the history of the event. The couple of singers brought out their Latin streak with an explosive show full of winks to different cultures and breathtaking choreography.

Angela Weis (.)

Jeff Kravitz

And now, to the delight of their respective fans, López has published on his Instagram profile a series of unpublished clips of the rehearsals prior to the big date. “I can’t believe it’s been three months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! A lot has happened since then, but I wanted share a fun backstage glimpse of our first rehearsal with the dancers and Shakira“, the interpreter has written in the post as an accompaniment to the videos.

In the images you can see López, dressed in sportswear, energetically reviewing several different parts of the montage, but what has caught the most attention of users has been a particular moment, corresponding to the closing of the show, in which the two artists perform a powerful butt movement. And it seems that López did not hesitate, as can be seen and heard in the clip, in giving Shakira a series of advice on the best way to execute this step.

“I do it like this, with my knees. If you shake your knees your butt will move better”, the American explains to the Colombian, before adding with a smile: “My mother taught me when I was four years old”. Below, the clip shows Shakira putting Lopez’s recommendation into practice, and unsurprisingly, users have loved having access to this time of collaboration between the two.

Instagram

“She is adorable because you are the queen of the dance”, “The best halftime show of all time”, “The show was so good that the world has stopped since then,” “An iconic performance,” “You were phenomenal. I can never get over this performance. For sure, the best of 2020 “, users have commented in the publication, which already exceeds 1,947,000 likes.