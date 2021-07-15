Jennifer Lopez talks about Alex Rodriguez for the first time after his thunder

“Once I realized that, [sucedieron] things. Things happened that you don’t expect to happen. Once you get to the point where you think, ‘This isn’t right for me, or this doesn’t feel right, or I need to make an adjustment here. This isn’t about anyone but me. ‘ Once you do, things start to fall into place. I think this is how you should process these moments, “he said. JLo.

The interpreter of “Cambia el paso” said that generally, the things that happen in her life are reflected in her work, especially at the musical level.

“It always shows up in music. Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that may be painful or it may seem strange to other people. Actually, it’s just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that’s what it’s all about. ”, He assured Jennifer Lopez.