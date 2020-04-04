Jennifer López on the red carpet of the Spirit Awards 2020.

Jennifer Lopez He left the quarantine to go to the gym and before the rain of criticism that he has received for this “feat”, it was limited to “respond” allowing himself to be seen with a set of lingerie in pink, on which he wrote: “18 days of quarantine “

JLo also shared a thought that has made many reflect, these have been his words, which were also shared by the program Suelta La Sopa on Instagram:

“We fall asleep in one world and wake up in another. Suddenly, Disney has no magic, Paris is no longer romantic, New York is no longer rising, The Chinese Wall is no longer a fortress, and Mecca is empty. Hugs and kisses suddenly become weapons, and not visiting parents and friends becomes an act of love. Suddenly, you realize that power, beauty, and money are worth nothing, and they can’t get the oxygen you’re fighting for. The world continues its life and it is beautiful. It just puts humans in cages. I think you are sending us a message: “You are not necessary. The air, the earth, the water and the sky without you are fine. When you return, remember that you are my guests, not my masters ”“

