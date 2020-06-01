.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer López was another of the famous ones who joined the national feeling against hate and racism, and confessed to being in pain after the death of the African American George Floyd, which occurred last Monday in Minneapolis, in the middle of a police operation.

And amid the aggressive protests that have erupted across the country demanding an end to abuses and outrages against the black community and minorities, and while protesters demand justice with the death of Floyd, who lost his life after the action of a Officer who put his knee around her neck for several minutes, the singer asked to raise her voice.

“I have a dream that my four young children will someday live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their person,” began the interpreter of “On the Floor” on her Instagram, paraphrasing Martin Luther King.

“My beautiful friends … This is a matter of humanity! Of basic human kindness and goodness and decency !!! My heart is breaking. Many people are suffering right now, “revealed J.Lo on his social network, where he posted a rather emotional video.

“How can someone say that they love this country and do nothing when they see that lives are cut short by the color of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Do not delete people. We are all children of God. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that each person has as an individual, ”said Álex Rodríguez’s girlfriend.

The also actress went further, and without mentioning it by name, she pointed to the current president Donald Trump and his policies of instigating hatred, so he asked his fans to change the course of the country with his electoral force next November.

“More of us live a life of love and acceptance than we do of anger and hatred. Don’t let anger and hate win! Say something Do something. Let’s build bridges, not loads, “said the singer. “We have lost our way in recent years, but we can find our way back. We need to talk and talk about love. Every opportunity we have … we need to overwhelm the polling places in November and VOTE … we need to change! Something has to change! 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 #JusticiaParaGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers ”.

Jennifer’s message generated many positive reactions among her followers, who shared the singer’s feelings and who expressed all kinds of messages in support of her thoughts.

