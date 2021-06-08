Jennifer Lopez signs with Netflix, they will create content together! | .

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans with the news that soon we can see content in collaboration with the platform of Netflix.

Surely you already know that the interpreter of “On The Floor“Not only is she a great Hollywood music and film celebrity, but she has also become a well-known businesswoman. Thanks to her success, she has managed to invest in different areas of the industry.

Jennifer Lopez She has several companies, some of them are restaurants, clothing lines, makeup, skin care, perfume and she also has a production house that she shares with her ex-husband. Marc Anthony.

Your company Nuyorican Productions will have the opportunity to produce movies as well as documentaries with the Netflix platform, recently the news was shared that they signed an exclusive collaboration agreement, it was the “streaming” platform itself that shared the news this Monday, June 7.

Despite the fact that this excellent news has just been announced, many may have wondered when they will start working and they are already doing it, for her part the beautiful American singer and actress is working on two feature films, and surely this already You expected it, it will not be a surprise to know that she will be the protagonist of several projects.

One in which they are collaborating is titled “The Mother”, this is an action thiller and will have the direction of the person in charge of making “Mulan” by the film director Kiki Caro, it is said that it will be released in 2022 at the end of anus.

The second film that is being worked on will be titled “The Cipher”. The interesting thing about this is that it will be an adaptation of the telenovela with the same name and it will be by the renowned Colombian writer Isabella Maldonado.

“I am excited to announce my partnership with Netflix. I believe there is no better home than this content creation company, which looks to the future and seeks to challenge convention,” said Jennifer Lopez.

Something that characterizes this agreement is that most of the films or documentaries will be produced or starred by JLo, in addition to having the direction of renowned film directors, according to what was mentioned on the platform.

Undoubtedly Jennifer’s career continues to rise like foam, gaining strength in other areas being now also a professional producer, it is undoubtedly a great “strength for the entertainment world” as mentioned by the director of the international area of ​​films of the platform “streaming” Scott Stuber.

It should be noted that the fact that the singer now has commitments with Netflix will not put aside the projects she is currently working on, such as the pending films that one of them has yet to launch “Marry Me” next to the Colombian singer. Maluma, in addition to continuing to promote its skin care line and other products.

Something that his followers are also undoubtedly looking forward to is his return to the stage, as you will remember, dates had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Another of the projects that you have undoubtedly already identified is his new film titled “Shotgun Wedding”, of which we have seen several photographs on his official Instagram account as he has given himself the task of constantly promoting it, it will surely become another success.

Five hours ago, Lopez shared a photo that refers to her collaboration with the platform, she is also extremely excited about this new stage as a producer, surely her new projects will attract attention like everything she has done so far.