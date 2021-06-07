Jennifer López signs a content agreement with Netflix for movies and series

Nuyorican Productions, owned by Jennifer Lopez, signed an exclusive multi-year contract with Netflix, which includes feature films, television series and special content, with an emphasis on projects that support various actresses, writers and filmmakers, according to the Deadline portal.

The actress and singer, who runs her production house with her partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, already has two feature film projects in the works on the streaming platform.

These are ‘The Mother’, directed by Niki Caro, and ‘The Cipher’, based on the novel by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado. The first tape follows a murderer who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive. López is training for the role, with a view to releasing the story in 2022.

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe that there is no better home for us than a progressive content creation company that seeks to challenge conventional wisdom and directly reach the millions of people around the world who no longer view art and entertainment with it. kind of limits from the past, ”López said in a statement.

“At Nuyorican Productions we are delighted to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the entire Netflix team, and we can’t wait to get started right away.”

For his part, Scott Stuber, director of Netflix Global Films, said he was happy to make an alliance with the singer, whom he considered a true “entertainment force”.

“Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world.“Added Bela Bajaria, director of global TV at Netflix.

“Over the years, she and the Nuyorican team have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I look forward to working with her to create new series that our members love.”

BY: Rodolfo G. Zubieta