Jennifer Lopez shows off flirtatious, the best part of her body | EFE

The singer, businesswoman, actress and celebrity of social networks the beautiful Jennifer Lopez has been preparing hard for her performance at Vax Live, in addition to her preparation these days, she continuously exercises only now that she took the opportunity to show what she considers the best part of her figure .

Since it was announced that she, like J Balvin, Foo Fighters, HER and other music personalities would be part of this event chaired by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex, the interpreter of “On The Floor“He has not missed an opportunity to refer to the event in his Instagram mentions.

Not only in his publications he has indicated that he will be part of the event, but also in his Instagram stories where we obtained this exotic photo for you.

In an interview Jennifer Lopez She admitted that although her later charms are the most striking and that despite the fact that her audience is what draws their attention the most, the truth is that the businesswoman does not consider them the best part of her figure.

Also read: If you had not gone, sad story of Marco Antonio Solís

For Lopez, who in advance appreciates the displays of affection towards this particular part of her body, it has been her abs that she considers the best of her exquisite figure.

It was for this reason that in this photo she is showing off very excited, especially because of the exercise she has been doing during those days, it seems that her energy is somewhat unlimited, we rarely see her somewhat tired, in the image she is wearing a colorful outfit, pants of cotton and sweater of the same fabric.

It may interest you: In the middle of the street, Thalia dances with her husband Tommy Mottola

Underneath the sweater she was wearing a navy blue top that is tied from the front so she also showed off her top charms.

In the publication we can see that the singer She is presuming that there are still 4 days to go until the long-awaited event not only for her but for millions, since the objective is to raise awareness and help vaccines against the current pandemic reach more countries as soon as possible.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

Currently the singer performing “Ramona” in the film Hustlers It has 152 million followers on Instagram, a figure that, like other personalities in music and acting, begins to grow from the moment they become a trend or are close to releasing new material, be it music, movies or any other project in in case of JLo it could be her skin care products or her new film “Shotgun wedding“.

Also read: Video of Noelia excites fans, wear transparent lace!

Surely the ex-wife of the salsa singer Marc Anthony is excited about this event, since a couple of weeks ago she returned from the Dominican Republic because apparently the recordings of her next film have already finished, of which she is sure some of her millions of admirers and are eager to meet.

For 3 days Jennifer has been sharing related content about her presentation for May 8, the day that the event “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” will take place. Global Citizen, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in IngleWood, California, United States.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Unlike Jennifer Lopez, it seems that the other musical celebrities who will appear at the event have not made any promotion on their social networks about the event in which they will participate in a few days, perhaps they will do so on the day of the event or maybe one day before.

For her part, the singer also called Diva from the Bronxs She is extremely excited about his participation and wastes no time showing it off to everyone.