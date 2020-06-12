.

If there is the elixir of eternal youth, it is undoubtedly in the hands of the fireproof singer Jennifer López. At 50 years old, he is still in a spectacular state. Proud of her physique, the New York artist is more natural than ever on her Instagram account, which incidentally already accumulates more than 123 million followers.

Jennifer López is in one of the best moments of her career. Finally, she did not get to be nominated as a supporting actress for her role in “The Scammers of Wall Street”, but her performances in the cinema are increasingly recognized.

And what about her spectacular performance at halftime of the Superbowl final last February, as we told in Right Now … Both she and Shakira gave one of the best shows of the competition (perhaps the best) that was remember in an event of such magnitude.

Concert tour to finish celebrating 50 years

This golden year of JLo could not end without a bomb news that we learned last week. The singer announced that, after six years without a tour, she was returning to the stage with “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration”.

In fact, the tour already started on June 7, with a concert in Phoenix. His tour will last until July 26, where he will close the tour with a special macro concert in Miami. Other cities in the United States you will travel are Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas or Los Angeles.

He will also visit Canada, with two concerts (Canada and Montreal), and will stop in Puerto Rico for a single concert in San Juan on June 28.

By the way, in full tour, on July 24, he will celebrate his 51 years. We will have to see if he puts on a special show.

Fitter than ever on his Instagram

These months of coronavirus, the singer has taken advantage of to maintain her physical tone and perhaps has even improved it. The photograph he posted on his Instagram account three months ago confirms this.

We also saw how during quarantine, The singer launched her new line of shoes under the brand DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Your last video shared yesterday shows us that there is a new member in your family. He has given his 12-year-old son Max a Goldendoodle. The video already has more than 2 million views. Probably the most curious thing is that the dog already has his own Instagram account: @tbdpupofficial.

A Goldendoodle that does not yet have a name, as the singer explained in the message that accompanied her video:

“Welcome to the family! We have given Max this Goldendoodle and it still doesn’t have a name. What should this cute girl be called? Tyson or Yankee? I will tell you soon. “