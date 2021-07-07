Jennifer Lopez says she’s in her prime

Listen to Ben Affleck’s compliments to Jennifer Lopez 0:45

. – We see you enjoying life after break, Jennifer Lopez!

As the paparazzi capture photos of Lopez with Ben Affleck, her old and apparently new boyfriend, walking around the Hamptons hugging, she shares how happy she is right now.

“I’m super happy,” Jennifer Lopez said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that aired this Monday. “I know people always wonder. How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay? That’s right. I’ve never been better.”

Jlo announces his new musical work with Rauw Alejandro 1:04

He added: “I want my people who care about me, because I care a lot about them, to know that I have really reached a place in my life where I am great on my own.”

“And I think once you get to that place then incredible things happen to you that you never imagine will happen again in your life. And that’s how I am,” he said.

“And I love all the love that comes to me right now and all the good wishes. And I just want everyone to know that this is the best time. It is the best time of my life.”

Some of that love appears to come from Affleck, with whom she had a high-profile relationship from 2002 until their engagement ended in September 2003.

They both married other people and in 2019 Jennifer Lopez got engaged to the famous baseball player, Alex Rodríguez.

The couple publicly ended their relationship in April of this year.

Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Affleck have officially said that they are back together, but many believe that Bennifer 2.0 has indeed been launched due to the affectionate photos circulating in which they are seen together.