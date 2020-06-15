Jennifer López reveals the truth of a famous scene that marked her career | INSTAGRAM

The « Diva of the Bronx » recounts in great detail what happened between her and Jane Fonda when filming the famous movie Monster-in-Law.

With an incredible professional career of more than 30 years, Jennifer López is one of the most prominent and famous celebrities within the music and entertainment industry in Hollywood.

Her vast experience refers to excellent films such as Made in Manhattan, Selena, The Wedding Planner, the classic: Shall We Dance, among many other great film productions.

In all these appearances on stage, she has given us highly endearing and wonderful characters, however, there is one in particular that the actress remembers in a very peculiar way, this is the movie « Monster-in-Law » (a careful mother-in-law) from 2006.

With this film, he had the great opportunity to share a scene with the most experienced in the field Jane Fonda, where López immortalized a scene in the company of Fonda, who at the time gave a lot to talk about.

And it is that the exchange of tremendous slaps that both occurred, unloads a realism that crossed the screens. This scene was recently shared in a funny video on the singer’s YouTube account, under the name « The never before told story of how I almost left Jane Fonda blind. »

« There are always one or two scenes that stand out the most and people always ask you about her countless times and when you go to promote the film, you talk about them, but never in such a profound way, » he said smiling.

He clarified that working with Jane was one of the best moments of his career, since she is a powerful woman, with a very strong presence. He mentioned that, during the scene, they are arguing and, immediately after, the star of Puerto Rican origin goes on to describe the moments he lived when recording that iconic part of the film.

Likewise, JLO remembers that before executing the scene, both had agreed to hit each other until the part was well done; but, obviously they were seized with emotion and although the goal was achieved in a great way, the results in the end were somewhat disastrous.

“I remember that in the end, Jane had a blood mark in the corner of her eye. My nail went straight to his eye. Best of all, she was as if nothing had happened and cared very little. He told me to hit her and so I did. She also hit me ”, he related amid laughter.

Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly knows how to grab the attention of users, which is why she is used to her followers to share the best of their daily life with them.