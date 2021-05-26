Jennifer Lopez returns to the gym in her tight leggings and takes Ben Affleck with her

They say and believe that the fact that Jennifer Lopez is enjoying your love with Ben affleck in Miami it is or could be a revenge against Alex Rodríguez. Especially because, as he explained Vanessa Claudio in Loose The Soup, They say that the former player was unfaithful to the “Diva of the Bronx” at his home located in that city.

The photographs do not lie and many have seen JLo smiling, even looking in front of the camera without hiding. She is with Ben and everyone knows it. He is also not intimidated when he sees the journalists, on the contrary as Jennifer sees them from the front and continues on her way with what now seems to be his new girlfriend, again.

Jennifer López on the other hand, also wore her leggings to exercise again. And it is that for several months the singer had ceased to be news for this penda, which stood out so much in 2017 and 2018. To date, for many, she is the queen of this type of ensemble.

The last time Jennifer Lopez appeared on Instagram wearing leggings was on January 4. And even in that post you can’t see the whole body.

And it is that a few weeks ago the paparazzi captured her at the exit of the gym, and for that occasion she was wearing quite loose clothes, nothing that would draw her body, as these garments do well. And as if that were not enough, on that occasion he hid from the paparazzi. Today the story has changed. Neither she nor Ben is hiding anymore.

Jennifer Lopez did not want to be recognized. / The Grosby Group

Chiquis Rivera exposes her butt for promoting cellulite cream, but admits that she suffers from this