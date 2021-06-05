Jennifer López returned to Los Angeles and walks around wearing a beautiful white skirt with a nude top

Jennifer Lopez She is back in the city of Los Angeles and the paparazzi captured her wearing a nude top along with a long, beautiful and almost romantic white skirt. This time JLo let her hair down, she wore a pair of dark glasses and a white bag that seemed to be from the Yves Saint Laurent house.

Jennifer López happily walks the streets of Los Angeles. / The Grosby Group

Nowhere did Ben Affleck appear, who has been her inseparable in recent days. But their relationship is known to be going very well. Apparently they are moving to live together. None of them talk about wedding or engagement rings. But it does not mean that your feelings are not sincere and that your desire to be together is not real.

JLo’s friends told a few days ago that she is happy with Ben and that she wanted to know where what she was now living with him was coming to. Together with the actor, they have been living for a few days in Miami. Some said that this could be revenge on the part of the “Diva from the Bronx”, since her ex-fiancé and boyfriend, Alex Rodríguez, also lives in that city, who is supposedly unfaithful to Jennifer López right there, and supposedly house in which they were living throughout the pandemic last 2020.

Neither JLo nor A Rod have confirmed these rumors, but many hope to hear soon the new songs of the singer, since they say that all this process will vent through his music. Will it be that it will leave Alex Rodríguez totally exposed, or will it simply expose how he feels now that he is back in the arms of his “Dear Ben”, a title that he dedicated to him in a song almost 20 years ago, in addition to the famous “Baby I Love You ”.

