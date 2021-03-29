Jennifer Lopez remembers what it was like to play Selena Quintanilla

Believe it or not, it has been 24 years since the release of the biopic of Selena quintanilla . For Jennifer Lopez , who gave life to ‘The Queen of Tex-Mex’, this production is undoubtedly one of the most special, because thanks to her her name began to resonate in Hollywood, becoming the first actress of Latin origin to earn $ 1 million in dollars for his performance in a movie.

For Jennifer, Selena Quintanilla is not only special because of what she added to her career, but because of the character she was in life and how she touched millions of hearts with her music. 25 years after her death, Selena continues to make history with her legacy and on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the premiere of her film, JLo gave her an emotional message on her networks.